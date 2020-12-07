ACLU sends letter to governor: Vaccine rollout must include prisons

At least 9,299 Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction staff and individuals held in ODRC facilities have contracted COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) -The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter Monday to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine saying that people in prisons and jails should be included in the same tier as all other congregate living situations, such as nursing homes and psychiatric facilities.

A rollout of the vaccine was discussed last week during DeWine’s coronavirus briefing, but prisons were not mentioned in the initial rollout plan.

“Ohio has a moral and legal obligation to protect the lives and health of the people that it has chosen to hold as prisoners,” noted Freda Levenson, Legal Director for the ACLU of Ohio. “Moreover, to end this pandemic, Ohio’s distribution plan should be based on the scientific and public health evidence that dictates that we eradicate all major incubators of COVID-19. There is no valid justification for discriminating among people living in different types of congregate living facilities.”

As of December 6, at least 9,299 Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction staff and individuals held in ODRC facilities have contracted COVID-19, and at least 116 have died.

