ACLU of Ohio, Lambda Legal asking federal court to strike down transgender birth certificate policy

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The ACLU, the ACLU of Ohio and Lambda Legal filed a motion Thursday asking the Court to strike down the state’s policy prohibiting transgender people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates, according to a release from the ACLU of Ohio.

BREAKING: We just filed a motion asking the court to strike down Ohio's policy prohibiting trans people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates. Ohio is an extreme outlier– 1 of only 2 states that maintains this harmful policy.🏳️‍⚧️@ACLUhttps://t.co/OxkDrMRa1H pic.twitter.com/9ePj7iQZfN — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) January 16, 2020

The ACLU and Lambda says the policy is discriminatory and violates the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy, free speech and equal protection.

“We ask that the court strike down this discriminatory policy so that Ohio-born trans people can access accurate birth certificates. This is basic, and it’s essential to trans peoples’ safety, privacy and well-being,” said Elizabeth Bonham, staff attorney for the ACLU of Ohio. “The state should not have erected this barrier in the first place; our clients need the Court to eliminate it now.”

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of four transgender plaintiffs seeking an accurate birth certificate in March 2018.

The ACLU says Ohio is one of two states with this policy.

The court denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case in September 2019.

“Identity documents such as birth certificates, are critical to everyday life,” said Kara Ingelhart, staff attorney for Lambda Legal. “Without them, transgender people—who already experience staggering levels of discrimination and violence—also have to contend with barriers to employment, education and important public benefits. Ohio’s policy is discriminatory, dangerous, out-of-step with practically every other state in the country and clearly unconstitutional.”

“Myself and others from the Trans community deserve to have documents that reflect who we are and don’t put any of us in harm’s way—the same as anyone would want for themselves and their loved ones,” said Plaintiff Stacie Ray.

