ACLU files suit, says new Ohio legislative maps are ‘extreme partisan gerrymander’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says they are suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission over the newly drawn legislative maps of Ohio.

The ACLU says the maps are “an extreme partisan gerrymander.”

The Ohio Redistricting Commission finalized State Senate and House maps last week, but several people have called the maps gerrymandered and unfair to voters. Ohio has a long history of gerrymandering, with the last congressional map being declared unconstitutional.

We are suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission over the newly drawn maps for state House and Senate districts, which are an extreme partisan gerrymander.



We are bringing this lawsuit on behalf of @lwvohio & @APRIMWRegion. #SeeYouInCourt pic.twitter.com/VjWaKSE1WS — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) September 23, 2021

More than 100 advocates and citizens rallied near the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to draw fair maps.

In response to the lawsuit, Director of Communications for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus John Fortney said: “We are confident the maps approved by the Redistricting Commission are constitutional and compliant.”