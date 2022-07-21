MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a happy ending most wouldn’t expect.

After a cat, formerly known as Tike, had been missing for four years, he has been reunited with his owner.

The Humane Society of Richland County said in a post on Facebook, “when people call us to say that they think that a cat in our care is one that they lost long ago, it’s typically wishful thinking.”

Luckily for Tike, known to the shelter as Bagel, that wasn’t the case.

The Humane Society asked the cat’s owner to send pictures and a description of the cat she was missing and said they were “absolutely shocked to realize that Bagel is indeed her boy Tike.”

The two were reunited on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Richland County

Courtesy: Humane Society of Richland County

Courtesy: Humane Society of Richland County

The shelter said they love a happy ending!