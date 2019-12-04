Abortion bill suggests doctors reimplant ectopic pregnancies

They'd either have to face potential criminal prosecution or attempt a procedure considered medically impossible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio proposal aimed at outlawing abortions would present some doctors with a difficult choice.

Under the Republican-sponsored bill, a doctor who terminates a pregnancy could face murder charges unless it’s done to save a woman’s life. But the bill also says doctors could be prosecuted if they fail to do whatever they can to save the “unborn child.”

And that would include trying to move a fertilized egg into the uterus if it implanted elsewhere. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that simply cannot be done.

