GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert throughout Ohio was canceled early Thursday after a girl abducted in Grove City was found safe.

The Grove City Police Department requested the statewide alert after it said the 10-year-old was taken at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment building in the 2900 block of Addison Drive. Investigators named the girl’s 30-year-old mother as the suspect and said that the child was believed to be in immediate danger.

In an update around 1:45 a.m., police said they had found the child safe. They did not mention if they had found the girl with the mother or whether they had taken the mother into custody.