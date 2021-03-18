A look at Ohioans facing charges in the US Capitol siege

In this image taken from U.S. Capitol Police security camera footage and released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, James Horning, outlined in yellow by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Horning, of Ohio, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24 after the FBI received several tips indicating he was inside the federal building alongside the violent mob of Trump supporters, according to a complaint unsealed Monday, March 1. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)

In most cases, they were identified by the FBI through social media posts and surveillance footage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 300 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including members of far-right extremist groups.

At least 15 of those cases, including three more announced Wednesday, were against Ohio residents identified by the FBI through social media posts and surveillance footage.

Federal prosecutors allege at least four Ohioans charged with the breach had links to the anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers.

In most cases defendants are charged with entering the Capitol illegally and engaging in violent and destructive conduct while there.

Some defendants remain behind bars, while others are free pending upcoming hearings.