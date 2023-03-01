(WJW) — Rockstar and NE Ohio native Dave Grohl spent 24 hours cooking to help feed the homeless last week.

Photos of the Foo Fighters frontman rocking a grill at a Hope the Mission event in Los Angeles have since gone viral.

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

(Photo Credit: Hope the Mission)

Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission, said in a statement to Fox 8 that Grohl arrived with his friends and barbeque smokers to cook on Feb. 22.

“He provided the food and the time and got caught cooking over 24 hours in the middle of the storm last week,” she said.

She said he cooked over 450 dinners for several of Hope the Mission’s shelters and then stayed to serve his food to guests — and take photos with fans — at the organization’s Trebek Center shelter.

He even recorded a message for Hope the Mission founder/CEO Ken Craft and president/CFO Rowan Vansleve who were running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three family shelters.

Singer and songwriter Liz Allman Seccuro tweeted a picture from the event and said, “So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave Grohl.”

Grohl is from Warren, Ohio. He previously was the drummer for Nirvana and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.