Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day says he hasn’t picked a backup QB

Coach Ryan Day previewed Ohio State's season opener against Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Other than the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, it will mark the first time since 2017 that the Buckeyes have opened the season with a Big Ten opponent, when they defeated Indiana 49-21 in another Thursday night game.

Ohio State will go into the game with C.J. Stroud as its new starting quarterback, but Day said he has yet to identify a backup.

Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 7-1 last season and falling to Alabama in the national championship game.

Minnesota went 3-4 in 2020 under coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers and Buckeyes did not play each other, nor were they scheduled to. In the teams’ last meeting, in 2018, Ohio State won 30-14.