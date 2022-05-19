(WKBN) – While the Mercy Health system admitted no wrongdoing, the health care provider was ordered by federal authorities to change its policy when dealing with deaf patients.

The settlement reached with the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio stems from an investigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The civil rights investigation was started after complaints of discrimination involving deaf patients and their companions during healthcare says at several hospitals in the Mercy Health Northern Markets. The complaints stated that Mercy Health failed to provide on-site interpreters and, instead, relied on note writing and/or video remote interpreting services that failed to provide effective communication.

Investigators determined that Mercy Health denied patients the appropriate auxiliary aids and services necessary for effective communication during healthcare.

Under the terms of the settlement, Mercy Health will have to make payment to each aggrieved person identified during the investigation and pay a civil penalty. In addition, Mercy Health agreed to take proactive steps to ensure future patients, and companions of patients, who are deaf or hard of hearing avoid similar discrimination.

Federal officials said the agreement “is neither an admission of liability by Mercy Health nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well-founded. The Mercy Health hospital system cooperated fully throughout the investigation.”