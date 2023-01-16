BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.

Annie Luckett, 92, was found by nurses around 6 a.m. outside Woodside Village, located on the 19400 block of Rockside Road, according to a police report from the Bedford Police Department.

Officers, along with the Bedford Fire Department, responded to the scene.

According to the press release, nurses last checked on Luckett in her room at 12:30 a.m. They said she was using the restroom at that time. Luckett was later found dead by nurses on the back patio of Woodside Villiage, according to the report.

According to the press release, Luckett lived in the memory care unit and was unable to care for herself.

Police believe Luckett was able to leave the building without setting off the alarm and was unable to get back inside. Police said it appears she slipped on ice and was unable to get back up.

According to the report, there are no signs of foul play in Luckett’s death.

Fox 8 did reach out for comment from the facility, but has not yet gotten a response.