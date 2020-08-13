$90K in cocaine seized from stolen car on Ohio Turnpike

Ohio

The drugs were found Monday during a traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County

Angel Padilla Torres is charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

Credit: Wood County Justice Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Milwaukee is facing drug charges after troopers say they found four pounds of cocaine in the car he was driving.

The drugs were found Monday during a traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

According to troopers, they found $90,000 worth of cocaine in the car, and a check of the vehicle’s VIN number showed that it was reported stolen.

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

The driver, 44-year-old Angel Padilla Torres, was arrested and booked into the Wood County Jail on possession and drug trafficking charges.

