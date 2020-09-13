9-year-old Ohio boy beats cancer, receives his Make-A-Wish

Lincoln would always be seen smiling, despite everything he was going though, his mother said

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A 9-year-old’s heartfelt wish has come true after a long battle with cancer.

Lincoln White’s young life has not been easy; he was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 3. His mother Amanda White said it was difficult to see her son in the hospital.

Lincoln would always be seen smiling, despite everything he was going though, his mother said.

Lincoln White

“It hasn’t interrupted his life too much,” said Amanda White.

However, Lincoln said it’s his faith in God that kept him strong and he would ask other kids his age to turn to God as well.

After learning about Lincoln’s story, Make-A-Wish decided to grant Lincoln’s wish to lift up his spirits after everything he’s gone through. But, Lincoln said after beating cancer, he decided to change his original wish to something else.

“At first, he was going to Hawaii. Make-A-Wish had planned his trip to Hawaii and last minute, he decided he wanted something that would last forever,” said Amanda White.

On Saturday, his wish – a tree house — was completed.

Lincoln said he will be taking many naps in it and hopefully adding a television inside of it to watch with his friends and cousins.

Make-A-Wish board member Matina Zenios said despite being in the middle of a pandemic, she wants to remind others that there are many kids that need them and the help of others at this time.

“Children with critical illnesses are already very vulnerable. Now it’s even moreso because there are certain wishes that can’t be fulfilled. We need to get creative and see what other kind of wishes can be granted,” said Zinios.

To donate to Make-A-Wish, visit oki.wish.org.