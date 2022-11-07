COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers say they seized $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Troopers say they pulled over Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, last Tuesday for following too close on I-70 in Madison County.

Flores was driving a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a drug-sniffing dog was called and they were alerted to 220 pounds of cocaine that was in the truck.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine.