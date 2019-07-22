8-vehicle crash closed State Route 14 in Portage County

The road was closed for almost two hours after the crash, which involved two semis

RAVENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were hurt in an eight-car crash in Portage County Monday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 14, east of State Route 44 in Ravenna Township, just after 7 a.m.

Traffic was already backed up on SR 14 because of a crash that happened earlier.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a service truck hit a car that went over the center line. That car was forced into a semi, troopers said.

They said the service truck went over the center line after the crash and hit a pickup truck. The pickup was forced into another semi, according to Highway Patrol.

The service truck then hit an SUV, which was pushed into another pickup truck, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the service truck hit another SUV, driven by a woman from Salem.

The service truck eventually went off the road and flipped over into a ditch, troopers said.

The driver of the first car that went over the center line was taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the first SUV and the driver of the second semi. Troopers said they were not seriously hurt.

SR 14 was closed for almost two hours while the crash was cleaned up.

Troopers are still investigating how it happened.