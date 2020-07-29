78-year-old Army veteran brutally beaten inside his Ohio home

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly Lorain man says he was brutally beaten with a pair of binoculars, by an intruder who broke into his house last Friday night.

Oscar Lang, 78, suffered severe facial injuries and a fractured eye socket. Lang told FOX 8 News that he was in bed when he heard a noise outside his home on West 25th Street.

A burglar had punched out a screen door and unscrewed a lightbulb on Lang’s porch.

“The next thing I knew, he was inside the house. He started beating me and asking me, ‘Where’s the money,’ I yelled ‘What money?’” said Lang.

The intruder continued to beat the him with a pair of binoculars.

Lang, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, said he wanted to defend himself but was left incapacitated by the heavy blows to his head and face.

“I wanted to get my hands around his neck; I just wanted to get at him,” he said.

Fortunately, neighbors heard Lang yelling for help, and as they ran toward his house, the suspect fled in a white SUV driven by a second suspect.

Oscar Lang was rushed to Mercy Hospital, where doctors had to close cuts around his eyes and forehead. He suffered a fractured eye socket, and doctors have told Lang that after the swelling in his face subsides, he will need reconstructive surgery.

Lang said he is hoping police can identify his attacker and bring him to justice.

“Dirty rotten, not nice. A man’s home is his castle,” he said.

Witnesses told Lorain police that the white SUV leaving the scene had heavy front-end damage.

Police did a records search and discovered that an SUV of the same make and model had sustained front-end damage from an accident on July 6. The SUV is registered to a Lorain man, and detectives tell FOX 8 that they have arrested him on a weapons charge and are questioning him about the burglary and assault inside Oscar Lang’s home.