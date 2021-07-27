7 pounds of meth, pot seized in Ohio traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Michigan man after troopers say they found seven pounds of methamphetamine in his SUV.

On July 25, at 7:44 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Tennessee registration for a following too close violation on U.S. 23 in Pickaway County. A search of the vehicle revealed the methamphetamine and 290 grams of marijuana worth approximately $70,000.

Cornell D. Thompkins, 29, of Detroit, was arrested and booked into the Pickaway County Jail. He is charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.