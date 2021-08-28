7 Ohio prison employees removed after Black inmate’s death

In this image made from video, prison guards escort Michael McDaniel, 55, to the medical facility at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. Ohio’s correctional agency has terminated seven employees after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency has terminated seven employees after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office had declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause as a “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”

Officials say three other staff involved in the incident previously resigned.

A county prosecutor will make a decision on whether to file any criminal charges.