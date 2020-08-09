7-month-old boy dies after attack by family dog in Akron

Akron police said the dog attacked the boy and his grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 7-month-old boy died after an attack by the family dog at an Akron home.

Akron police said the pit bull attacked the boy and his 77-year-old grandmother shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said the boy was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name wasn’t immediately released. Officials said the woman had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Lt. Michael Miller told Cleveland.com on Saturday that the case is being reviewed, but no criminal charges are anticipated.

Summit County Animal Control removed the dog, but there was no immediate word on its fate.

More stories from WKBN.com: