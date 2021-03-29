7 hurt when fight sparked shootout at Cleveland motorcycle club

Authorities say a man fired the first shot, then several others started shooting as well

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a shootout at a private motorcycle club in Cleveland that left seven people wounded was apparently sparked by a dispute involving a man and a woman.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday inside the Spot Night Club.

Authorities say the man involved in the argument apparently fired a single gunshot during the dispute, and several people inside the club then pulled out guns and started firing.

Four men and three women, ranging in age from 20 to 40, were wounded in the shootout and were being treated at hospitals, though none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

It wasn’t clear Monday how many people overall were involved in the shootout.