(WKBN) — More than $63 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in Ohio this year, according to a Friday release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Marijuana topped the list with 1,801 pounds seized, followed by cocaine at 520 pounds and fentanyl at 272 pounds. In addition, 68,112 illegal pills were seized.

Cocaine quantities surged in 2023. The 520 pounds seized in 2023 significantly exceeded the quantities seized by task forces in previous years, which spanned from 229 pounds seized in 2019 to 305 pounds in 2022.

Task forces also saw a notable increase in the quantity of psilocybin mushrooms seized, jumping from 5.56 pounds in 2019 to 40.46 pounds in 2023.

In addition to drugs, the task forces also seized 400 firearms and $5,471,132 million in currency.

The law enforcement task forces are organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC). Major drug interdiction task forces operate throughout the state with a focus on seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.

Locally, agents with the Mahoning Valley Major Drug Interdiction Task Force along with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force served a search warrant in October on a residence in Youngstown, where they seized 3 pounds of cocaine, more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and over $55,000 in currency.