$60K in fentanyl pills seized in Ohio traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from New York was arrested after troopers seized 3,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

The arrest happened at about 6:44 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason P. Butler, 27, of Sayville, N.Y., was stopped on Interstate 70 in Madison County for speeding.

A drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene and alerted troopers to the center console where they seized the drugs.

Butler was charged with possession of drugs and was booked into the Tri-County Jail.