6 teens charged after fights force early closure of Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five juveniles and one adult are facing charges after a series of fights led to Kings Island closing early Saturday night.

Five juveniles, aged 17, 16, 16, 14 and 14, and one adult, 18-year-old Charles Brown are facing charges related the fights. Charges include inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault and disorderly conduct.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the suspects were identified by cross-referencing video surveillance and social media video with electronic information that Kings Island collects. Fornshell said a significant amount of time spent by Kings Island and Mason Police identifying individuals.

According to Fornshell, it was a priority for his office to show that this behavior would not be tolerated.

“This is not the type of thing that you expect to happen, or should happen, at a place where people go for fun and take their families and small children,” said Fornshell “In 10 years, we’ve not seen anything like what we saw this past Saturday occur. Like you said, it was jarring.”

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Kings Island issued the following statement after the park was forced to close Saturday:

On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island.

Police reports describe raucous fights between multiple people. An officer said he was shoved to the ground from behind as he tried to separate a man and woman who were fighting. Another officer said a man was punched in the face because he spoke up to a group of juveniles who were cutting in line.