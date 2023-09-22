GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights police are investigating after a baby and a man were shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Langton Avenue and East 111th Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they got there, officers found that a man and a six-month-old baby and a man were shot. They were both taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, officers found the suspects on Wadsworth Avenue and after a standoff, all three of them were taken into custody.

Earlier in the evening, Garfield Heights police asked residents on Wadsworth Avenue, Langton Avenue and East 110th Street to shelter in place amid an active police situation.

That order has since been lifted, but police were still in the area Thursday night. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.