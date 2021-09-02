$6.5K in suspected crack, heroin, pot, and gun seized in Ohio traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were taken to jail after troopers say they found multiple drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Scioto County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jerome Simpson, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, was pulled over Sunday on Route 823 for a lane violation.
Troopers say they saw a gun between the seats and smelled marijuana coming from the car.
A search of Simpson uncovered suspected crack cocaine and heroin. Marijuana was also found in the car, troopers said.
In total, troopers seized a handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of suspected heroin worth about $6,500.
A passenger in the car, Bershawn Bailey, 28, of Inkster, Michigan, was also arrested.
Both men were taken to the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and having weapons under disability.
A booking photo was available for Bailey but not for Simpson.