$6.5K in suspected crack, heroin, pot, and gun seized in Ohio traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were taken to jail after troopers say they found multiple drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jerome Simpson, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, was pulled over Sunday on Route 823 for a lane violation.

Troopers say they saw a gun between the seats and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search of Simpson uncovered suspected crack cocaine and heroin. Marijuana was also found in the car, troopers said.

In total, troopers seized a handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of suspected heroin worth about $6,500.

A passenger in the car, Bershawn Bailey, 28, of Inkster, Michigan, was also arrested.

Bershawn Bailey – Courtesy: Scioto County Jail

Both men were taken to the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and having weapons under disability.

A booking photo was available for Bailey but not for Simpson.