MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center.

Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after a report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, 55, to Marion General Hospital.

Police said Bunker was reported to be unresponsive and was later taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by helicopter, where he died.

Officers are investigating and have prepared charges for felonious assault against inmate Jack Mangus, 40, of Blacklick. Police said Mangus remains in jail and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Bunker.