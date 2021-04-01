50,000 unemployment claims filed in Ohio during the past week, 5,000 flagged for possible fraud

In the past 54 weeks, a total of 3,152,661 initial jobless claims have been filed in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 5,000 of the more than 50,000 unemployment claims filed in the last week were flagged for possible fraud.

The ODJFS says 54,343 initial jobless claims were filed in the state for the week ending March 27.

In the past 54 weeks, a total of 3,152,661 initial jobless claims have been filed in Ohio, according to the ODJFS, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 314,698 continued jobless claims last week, which was 461,604 fewer than the peak in 2020. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. Also, 177,713 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

The ODJFS says it has distributed over $9.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 981,000 Ohioans, over the last 54 weeks. Also, the ODJFS has issued over $10 billion in PUA payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment

claim can to report it to the ODJFS by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report Identity Theft,” and following the instructions. You can also call 833-658-0394.