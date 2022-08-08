CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal and city authorities say a $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar over the weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cincinnati police department on Monday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area, police said.

Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police department said eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 47 were wounded.

All nine were treated and released.