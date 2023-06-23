ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Division of State Fire Marshal & Explosion Investigation Bureau has ruled an industrial building fire in Orrville as arson.

The Orrville Fire Department responded to an industrial building at the 400 block of Westwood Avenue on Monday, June 12. They ruled the incident as arson on June 23 as part of an ongoing investigation.

Credit: Andy Ellinger/State Fire Marshal’s office

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.