OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers seized several drugs during a traffic stop Sunday on Route 2 in Ottawa County.

According to troopers, they pulled over Markum Boyd, 34, of Detroit, for speeding.

While talking to Boyd, troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched the car. Inside they found five pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The value of drugs is estimated to be $43,000.

Boyd was booked into the Ottawa County Jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.