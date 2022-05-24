CLEVELAND (WJW)– At least five people were shot at Five Points Plaza on Cleveland‘s east side Monday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responded to East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Police originally said that two people were shot, but then told the I-Team that others arrived at the hospital via private auto.

The victims are as follows:

28-year-old man, shot in the back

33-year-old man, shot in the knee

37-year-old woman, shot in the back

56-year-old woman, shot in the leg

35-year-old man, shot twice in the back

The victims reportedly either arrived at University Hospitals after being transported by EMS or a private vehicle.

Police did not have any updates on the victims’ conditions. No other information was immediately available.