CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged with the murder of a Cleveland police officer made her first court appearance Monday.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged Sunday with one count of aggravated murder in the death of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

According to police, McLoyd approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building at 4320 Rocky River Dr. around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say there was a struggle and Bartek was shot twice.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to prosecutors, McLoyd admitted to the shooting following her arrest.

Bartek had worked with the Cleveland Division of Police since August 2019. He was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that McLoyd took Bartek’s vehicle after the shooting and gave it to Anthony Butler Jr.

Anthony Butler Jr.

Both Butler Jr. and McLoyd were arrested on Friday.

Butler Jr. is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.

McLoyd will also be held on a $5,000,000 bond.

Funeral arrangements for Bartek are still being made.

According to details discussed in the court hearing, McLoyd is suspected of multiple aggravated robberies across the greater Cleveland area.

Prosecutors say she is currently on probation from Lorain County juvenile court.

McLoyd was also given a bond on an aggravated robbery charge connected to an incident on Nov. 2.

In court, prosecutors said she was armed when she and 2 others robbed Happy’s Pizza.

McLoyd was given a $125,000 bond in that case.

According to court documents, she also had a warrant from Strongsville for failure to appear on a theft charge.

McLoyd did not have any apparent reactions to the discussion in court.

“Thank you so much,” was the only thing she said in court after the judge advised her to get an attorney for her next hearing.

McLoyd’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.