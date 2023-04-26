DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five employees at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in West Milton are in custody following a fraud investigation.

The employees are suspected of accepting car part returns in exchange for new parts with claims those parts were under warranty when they were not.

This resulted in over $10,000 in fraudulently returned equipment over several months.

Three of those employees appeared in the Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday, with the others scheduled to make their first appearances on Thursday.

West Milton police are continuing their investigation into the case.