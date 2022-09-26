SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said.

Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.

The Springfield Fire Department reports that one firefighter was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Smith said four other firefighters were also transported to hospitals for treatment.

Four adults and one dog were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.