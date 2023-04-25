COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Michigan man is facing charges following a traffic stop on Wood County.

Troopers stopped a 2021 Nissan Rogue with Kentucky plates at about 12:54 p.m. April 20, on Interstate 80 for following too closely and for speeding.

A search of the SUV and driver uncovered suspected fentanyl, including 30 grams powder and nine pills, according to the report. Troopers also seized two bottles containing 8 ounces of liquid promethazine, more than 3 grams of marijuana and an alprazolam pill, a combined worth of approximately $4,552.

Dewone Desean-Kenneth Cook, 31, of Warren, Michigan, was taken to the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in fentanyl — both first-degree felonies — and possession of dangerous drugs, a fifth-degree felony.