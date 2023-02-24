(Editor’s Note: This report corrects an earlier version that said Hanserd was from Detroit. He is from California and was driving a vehicle with Michigan plates)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A California man was arrested on the Ohio Turnpike after troopers say they found drugs in his car.

Edward Hanserd, 60, was pulled over on Tuesday morning for following too close. A drug-sniffing dog was called in and led troopers to approximately $45,000 in cocaine and marijuana inside the 2020 Chevrolet Impala Hanserd was driving, troopers said. The vehicle had Michigan plates.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers say they seized 508 grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana.

Hanserd was booked into the Summit County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana.