$400-$700K, drugs, seized in Dayton raid where detective was shot

The investigation that took down multiple drug traffickers, and left a Dayton Police Officer in grave condition because of a shooting during the raid, was a months-long endeavor.

The task force uncovered three loaded guns, 13 kilos of fentanyl and cocaine, more than 51 pounds of marijuana

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The investigation that took down multiple drug traffickers, and left a Dayton Police Officer in grave condition because of a shooting during the raid, was a months-long endeavor.

Neighbors in the 1400 block of Ruskin Rd. said they were shocked when they saw the large police presence and learned that between $400,000 and $700,000 worth of drugs were seized from the house just a few doors down.

“We really didn’t see that much of traffic, it would have pulled my attention to see there’s so many cars parking here, but nothing,” they told 2 NEWS. “So they were very private, very careful.”

Tuesday, during a press conference in Dayton, local and federal law enforcement agents said the task force uncovered three loaded guns, 13 kilos of fentanyl and cocaine, more than 51 pounds of marijuana and more than $51,000 in cash from the house on Ruskin Rd.

During that bust, one of the four suspects who now faces charges, Nathan Goddard Jr., shot Det. Jorge DelRio, a Dayton officer with the DEA task force twice, leaving DelRio in grave condition.

“The quantity of drugs that were seized is not user amount,” said DEA Special Agent Keith Martin. “This is distribution, this is something that’s seen at the border. “

Martin heads up the DEA field division in Detroit which covers Ohio.

During the conference, law enforcement said the four suspects facing drug charges each have a criminal history and now face 20 years to life in prison.

Nathan Goddard Jr. faces significantly more prison time for shooting DelRio.

Martin warned, they are taking this attack personally.

“This will not stop us, we will come after you, we will put you in jail,”said Martin. “If anything, we are more resilient now than ever before.”

2 NEWS reached out to the homeowner of the Ruskin Rd. home who said their only comment was that it was a rental.

The criminal complaint filed shows BMV records that detail one of the suspects, not Goddard, was renting the house.

During Tuesday’s conference, the Montgomery County Prosecutor, Mat Heck, said his office and the U.S. District attorney are working together to prosecute the suspects and are still trying to determine if they want to pursue these charges at a state or federal level.