DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four teens are facing felony charges after they allegedly went on an armed carjacking spree before leading Springfield police on a high-speed chase in May.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott called the incident an “armed, violent crime spree that terrorized multiple victims.”

The department released a 6-and-a-half-minute video walking through what happened on the morning of May 22.

Springfield police say a teen broke into a home, stole cash and a silver minivan, then met up with three other teens.

Over the next several hours, police believe the teens car-jacked or tried to carjack three different people. They said at least one teen was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and either showed or pointed the weapon at the victims.

Multiple 911 calls came in, including one from a person who said they saw a minivan with suspicious people inside, all wearing masks.

Just before 8:30 a.m., an officer spotted the stolen minivan with the teens inside, all wearing masks. One of the teens took off running, and police followed the other three in the stolen van.

Dashcam video shows parts of the chase through city streets as the van blew through stoplights. The chase continued on country roads, with police saying speeds topped out at more than 90 miles per hour.

Eventually, the driver crashed the car into a ditch. Two teens got out and started running. Police said one of the teens suffered a head wound in the crash.

An officer followed the teens through a grassy area, where they climbed a wooden fence.

The officer tried to stop the car but slid into the fence as one teen was on top of it. The teen fell onto the hood, rolled off and kept running.

An independent investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined the officer tried to stop approximately 18 feet before hitting the fence, and images show the teen had already suffered a head wound from the crash before the fence was hit.

One officer did pull a weapon during the chase, but according to police, saw the teen who was reportedly armed move his hands away from his pants and re-holstered the weapon.

The other officer pulled a taser but re-holstered it when the teens continued to run. Eventually, officers were able to take both teens into custody.

The teen with the head wound was taken by helicopter to the hospital, the other by ambulance. Both have since been treated and released.

When police searched the vehicle, they reportedly found the loaded handgun inside.

All four teens are charged with several felonies and could face charges as adults.