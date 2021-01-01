4 Ohio liquor permit holders cited for COVID-19 health order violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four bars and restaurants in Ohio were cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for violating the state’s COVID-19 health orders.

The establishments are in Willoughby, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

WHB Klub Inc., known as 1899 Pub, Willoughby, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 9:30 p.m. and immediately observed egregious violations as a large number of patrons were tightly packed into a small space with no social distancing or physical barriers in place. Most patrons were not wearing masks, according to a report.

West 6th St Partners Inc., known as Velvet Dog, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 9:50 p.m., agents, the Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health observed numerous patrons not wearing masks. Patrons were closely congregated throughout the establishment and permitted to stand and walk freely with alcoholic beverages. The premises also failed to meet several requirements for physical spaces. The liquor permit premises was previously cited on December 12 for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Shakers Bar, Columbus, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 10:45 p.m. agents observed approximately 80 people in the bar or patio areas. Bar staff and patrons were not wearing masks and were consuming alcoholic beverages. As agents spoke to the bar owner, bar staff continued to serve patrons alcoholic beverages.

Papa’s Tavern LLC., known as Papa’s Tavern, Toledo, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 8:35 p.m., agents observed more than 75 patrons in the bar and approximately 15 patrons in an enclosed patio. Numerous patrons were standing while consuming alcohol and not social distancing. Agents were unable to walk through the permit premises and maintain social distancing. Agents observed bar employees not properly wearing masks.

The above cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

More headlines from WKBN.com: