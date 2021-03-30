4 killed in fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio

The crash started when the driver of a pickup lost control in the northbound lanes, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – At least four people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio, police said.

The wreck, which involved three vehicles, happened around 8 p.m. Monday in Delaware County and closed that section of highway for about four hours.

The crash started when the driver of a pickup lost control in the northbound lanes, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WBNS-TV.

The pickup hit a Toyota RAV4., which crashed into a tractor-trailer, police said. The SUV and pickup caught fire.

Four people inside the Toyota RAV4 died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Officials have not released any names and the crash remained under investigation.