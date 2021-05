They tried to escape from a juvenile detention center Friday night

PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-eight felony charges have been filed against four juveniles in Portage County.

It started with a fight among seven kids.

Three returned to their housing pod as correction staff tried to get control, but the other four tried to get away.

It didn’t work.

They face seven charges each, including riot, assault and escape.