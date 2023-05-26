LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — Four employees have been placed on administrative leave following the escape of two inmates from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution.

A recent investigation has determined that the inmates — Bradley Gillespie and James Lee — exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster. Lee has been apprehended by law enforcement while Gillespie remains at large.

The names and positions of the jail employees are as follows:

Carl Bendross, Major

Tre’mon Glenn-Crawford, Correction Officer

Lain Patterson, Correction Officer

Taylor Robey, Correction Officer

Additional individuals may be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. The criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the internal investigation by ODRC are both ongoing.

Anyone with information on Gillespie is encouraged to contact the OSHP Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED. If encountered, police say not to approach Gillespie and contact 911 immediately.