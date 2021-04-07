4 adults, 1 teen charged in 4 murders for money, revenge

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say four adults and a juvenile have been charged with killing four people in the first two months of the year for money and revenge.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Wednesday that 21-year-old Carl Godfrey and 18-year-old Jason Gray are charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, among other charges.

Facing one count of aggravated murder, multiple murder counts and other charges are 30-year-old Mario Gordon, 49-year-old Conn Inabnitt and a teenager whose name wasn’t released.

A message couldn’t be left Wednesday for Godfrey’s attorney and it wasn’t clear whether the other defendants had legal representation.

