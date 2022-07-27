BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A local gas station is on a roll with dishing out winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing, inching closer and closer each week to hitting all six winning numbers for the big $1.02 billion jackpot.

Two people in Ohio matched 5 numbers, which is worth $1 million.

Lottery officials say a winning $1 million ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold at Hirsch’s Marathon Station in Berea at 455 West Bagley Road. The player chose all the numbers except the Megaball.

Taylor, who works at Hirsch’s, told FOX 8 she got a text from her boss at 5 a.m. with the big news.

“It was really exciting because last Friday we sold four out of six numbers, and then yesterday we sold five,” Taylor said. “So I don’t know — it’s just something in the air here.”

She said this is by far the biggest winner they’ve had, and as of Wednesday morning, had not met the winner.

“Some people don’t realize how big the jackpot really is right now,” she said.

The other big winner in Ohio also had the Megaplier, which was 3x Tuesday night, so that prize is worth $3 million. That winning Megaplier was sold at Bell Store in St. Clairsville.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

The jackpot is expected to grow before Friday’s drawing. For now, the cash option is at $602.5 million.

This is the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark.