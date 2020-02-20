3rd of 5 Stark County corrections center escapees caught, Marshals say

The third of five inmates who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center was caught Thursday

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 30-year-old Michael Fisher was arrested on Stark Street SW in Canton.

In addition to the escape, police say Fisher was also wanted for a burglary that police say was committed after his escape earlier this month.

Marshals say Fisher escaped the community corrections center with four others: Jaden Miller, Joshua Bingham, Vincent Blanc and Jason Drake.

Miller was arrested shortly after the escape on February 10, according to a press release. Bingham was arrested a few days later, on February 14. Blanc and Drake are still at large.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip to usmarshals.gov.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.