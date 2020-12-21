37-year-old among four COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

Health officials have reported 44 deaths in Scioto County since the start of the pandemic

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Four more people in Scioto County, including a 37-year-old woman, have died related to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the deaths of an 83-year-old woman who passed away Friday, Dec. 18, an 82-year-old woman who passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, an 88-year-old man that passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, and a 37-year-old woman who passed away on Monday, Dec. 21.

Health officials have reported 44 deaths in Scioto County since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,776.

There are no new hospitalizations reported in Scioto County. At this time, 261 people from the county have been hospitalized since the start of the virus outbreak. This does not reflect the number currently in the hospital.

The ODH has reported 67 new recoveries in the county in the last 24 hours. Since the outbreak began, 2,515 residents in Scioto County have recovered from the COVID-19.

Scioto County remains in “Red”, or on Level Three, on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).