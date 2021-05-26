31 arrested in Ohio child sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Trial is underway in federal court for a Warren man accused of drug and firearm charges and for also selling drugs that led to the overdose death of a man in 2018.

Maurice Washington, 34, of West Avenue NW in Warren, is on trial before U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute tramadol, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.