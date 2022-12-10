Patriot, Ohio (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s Center of Ohio in Patriot.

Around 8:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the children’s facility at 55 Allison Road in Patriot, Ohio.

As of midnight on Saturday, the sheriff’s office says the teens have not been found. Their photos and descriptions are below.

Channing Hamm

Age 16

Last seen wearing a “bubble” jacket, light blue shirt and shorts.

(Photo credit: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Javier Hernandez

Age 16

Last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

(Photo credit: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Hayden Thacker

Age 14

Last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and pajama pants.

(Photo credit: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says further details will be made available as it becomes known. 13 News has reached out to them as of Saturday morning.