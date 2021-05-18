3 of 4 juvenile suspects in custody, first charges filed in Gina DeJesus carjacking case: I-Team

**Watch the video above for the I-TEAM’s report on the carjacking of Gina DeJesus.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four juvenile suspects have reportedly been identified in the Gina DeJesus carjacking incident that took place May 13, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned. And three of the four are now in custody, the FBI confirmed.

The first charges have reportedly been filed in the case, but it’s still unclear if the four suspects are also tied to the other Northeast Ohio carjacking cases the FBI recently put out.

According to a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas complaint, one youth is charged with eight counts in the case, including aggravated robbery, theft, grand theft and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

As the three in custody are juveniles, they will not be charged federally, the FBI said. Law enforcement is encouraging the other suspect who is not in custody to turn themselves into authorities.

Last week, DeJesus told police she was driving her black 2020 Toyota when she pulled over around 1:45 a.m. in the area of W. 127th Street and Triskett Road. That’s when a car pulled in front of her. At least two men reportedly got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car. As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob.

The carjackers not only took her vehicle, they also got away with her purse and credit cards.

As more is learned, FOX 8 will update this story.