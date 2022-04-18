CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men involved in a shootout in Cleveland that left a 9-year-old girl dead four years ago have pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Dyshawn Bonner, Damaris Perry and Timothy Greene entered their pleas Friday. They each face lengthy prison terms when they’re sentenced June 8.

The men were among seven adults and teenagers charged in connection with the June 2018 shootout.

The child, Saniyah Nicholson, was sitting in her mother’s car when the shots rang out, and a stray bullet struck the girl in the forehead, killing her instantly.